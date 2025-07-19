Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Paychex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.33 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $158.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

