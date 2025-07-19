Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,349 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336,673 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,140,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of IBIT opened at $66.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average is $55.40. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $69.46.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.