Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 140.1% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 91,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 53,175 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Korn/Ferry International has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $80.64.

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.07 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KFY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

