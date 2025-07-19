AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.33% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $43,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,963,000 after purchasing an additional 520,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,313,000 after purchasing an additional 241,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,944,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,368,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,625,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,621,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,406 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $135.26 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.79 and its 200-day moving average is $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

