AMG National Trust Bank Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $282.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.47 and a 200-day moving average of $433.39.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,329,091.52. This trade represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

