Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Trimmed by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 1,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $93.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.45. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.