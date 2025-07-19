SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.12. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 182.81% and a negative return on equity of 127.53%. The company had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $204,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 367.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 57,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,164,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

