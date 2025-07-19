Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $83.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $111.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $355.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 15,181 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $1,423,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,843.75. The trade was a 38.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 21,250 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $2,049,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,363.21. This trade represents a 38.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,433. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,517,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,679,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,076,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,833,000 after purchasing an additional 499,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

