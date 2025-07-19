MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.35.
MongoDB Stock Up 1.2%
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB
In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.05, for a total value of $772,069.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,177,423.35. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $172,888.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,106,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,228,256.24. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,196 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,584,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in MongoDB by 863.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,694,000 after acquiring an additional 780,200 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $128,706,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 481,023 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
