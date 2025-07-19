AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 123.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,320 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.2498 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

