Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APH. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

NYSE APH opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $103.70. The company has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after buying an additional 2,870,933 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,202,000 after buying an additional 2,643,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,426,000 after buying an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,754,672,000 after buying an additional 659,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,027,000 after buying an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

