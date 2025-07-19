Nwam LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,340 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 20.4%

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.33.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.