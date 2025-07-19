Nwam LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/14 – 07/18
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why Pure Storage Is a Core Investment for the AI Era
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 2025: A Pivotal Year for Smart Glasses As Meta Invests in Ray-Ban
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.