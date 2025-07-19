Nwam LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,306 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 365,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 144,818 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

