Nwam LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY opened at $54.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

