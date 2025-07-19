Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $917,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after acquiring an additional 271,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after buying an additional 144,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,430,000 after buying an additional 137,134 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,139,000 after buying an additional 51,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,082,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $685.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $689.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $637.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $599.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

