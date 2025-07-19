Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $108.22 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.17.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at $68,006,826.25. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $277,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,054,588.30. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $7,844,775. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

