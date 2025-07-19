Nwam LLC Sells 20,597 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,597 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 137,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC now owns 473,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 25.6%

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

