Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $415.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.38 and its 200-day moving average is $473.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.09%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $573.00 to $553.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.30.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

