Nwam LLC Sells 138,948 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,948 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

