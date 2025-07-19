iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,725 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $19,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 121,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 185,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,017,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 987,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $42.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

