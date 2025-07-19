Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 2,047.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,129 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.22% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average is $104.55. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $111.99.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

