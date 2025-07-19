Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 24,078 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,998 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,202,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,209 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

