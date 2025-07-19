iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 287,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,929,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SGOV stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75.

