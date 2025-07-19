Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,052 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $26,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of BIV opened at $76.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/14 – 07/18
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Pure Storage Is a Core Investment for the AI Era
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 2025: A Pivotal Year for Smart Glasses As Meta Invests in Ray-Ban
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.