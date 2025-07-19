Diversify Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,071,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 311,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.37.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

