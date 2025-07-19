Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.00. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.74 and a 1-year high of $100.30.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

