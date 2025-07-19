Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 0.6%

CMI opened at $350.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.87.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 36.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

