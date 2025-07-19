Private Advisor Group LLC Has $16.21 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,679,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,001,000 after purchasing an additional 934,570 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 432.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500,684 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $131.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $137.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average is $122.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

