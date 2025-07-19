AMH Equity Ltd Acquires New Shares in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Ducommun comprises approximately 2.4% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Stock Up 4.6%

DCO stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.36. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.30 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ducommun from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ducommun

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.