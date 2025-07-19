Mystic Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,651.08. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $162.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.