AMH Equity Ltd Sells 89,128 Shares of CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV)

AMH Equity Ltd cut its holdings in CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,128 shares during the period. CVD Equipment accounts for 2.7% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 8.37% of CVD Equipment worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVD Equipment stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 million, a P/E ratio of -369.00 and a beta of 0.76. CVD Equipment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.

CVD Equipment Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

