Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) is AMH Equity Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

AMH Equity Ltd reduced its stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183,600 shares during the period. Twin Disc comprises about 6.0% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 566.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWIN. Longbow Research began coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Twin Disc Stock Down 1.7%

Twin Disc stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.82. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $812.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

