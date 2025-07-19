AMH Equity Ltd Acquires New Stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Centerra Gold comprises approximately 1.4% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 0.07% of Centerra Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.81. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $299.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

