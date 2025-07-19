Precision Optics Corp. (NASDAQ:POCI) Shares Sold by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Precision Optics Corp. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,129 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Precision Optics were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POCI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precision Optics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Precision Optics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 247,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Precision Optics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Precision Optics stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Precision Optics Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics ( NASDAQ:POCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 32.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%.

(Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Optics Corp. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.