Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 963 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 8.4% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $49,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.84.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PG stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $151.90 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

