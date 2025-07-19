AMH Equity Ltd Takes Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 673.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $255.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BWS Financial started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

