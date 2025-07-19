iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 156.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $98.94 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $111.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.68.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

