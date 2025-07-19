Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,862 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

