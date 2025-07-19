Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 14,000 Shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRC. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in California Resources by 269.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 68.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in California Resources by 52,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in California Resources by 833.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on California Resources from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

California Resources Stock Performance

California Resources stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. California Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.14 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

California Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.