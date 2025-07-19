Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,142 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.96. The firm has a market cap of $464.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

