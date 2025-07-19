iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,462.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,183,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,442,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,503,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 278,438 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 354,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 172,851 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

INTF stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

