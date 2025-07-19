Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 12.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 5.7% in the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BOCT stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $47.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

