Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after purchasing an additional 265,134 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 18,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,382,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average is $100.77. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $114.99.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

