Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,856 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $859,324.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 805,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,755,039.74. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $7,482,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 89,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,762.40. The trade was a 58.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,452 shares of company stock valued at $36,247,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

