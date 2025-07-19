Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,081 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 194,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $45.43 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

