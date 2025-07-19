Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 52,500 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Castle Biosciences worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 835.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,865.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of CSTL opened at $16.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.19.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $87.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $26,598.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,973.04. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

