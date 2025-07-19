Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $760,000 Investment in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 42.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 114.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $328.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

