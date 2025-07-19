Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $559,000 Investment in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HROW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harrow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,872,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Harrow by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 907,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 467,401 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Harrow by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 664,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Harrow by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harrow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Price Performance

HROW opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Harrow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Harrow had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HROW has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harrow in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Harrow in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

