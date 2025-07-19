Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,850,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,411,000 after buying an additional 363,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,444,000 after buying an additional 30,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,744,000 after buying an additional 202,327 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,532,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,201,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,605 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.7%

NTRS stock opened at $127.93 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.